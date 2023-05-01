NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.