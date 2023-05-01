Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 104,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,547. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $265.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

