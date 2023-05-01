North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00.

4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$27.50.

4/27/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,334. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

