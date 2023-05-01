North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00.
  • 4/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$27.50.
  • 4/27/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/25/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,334. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

