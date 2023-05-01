Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.