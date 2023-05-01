Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

