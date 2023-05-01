Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 162,310 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 162,310 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.80. 6,359,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,982,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.