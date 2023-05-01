Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 30,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $202.74. 431,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

