Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 771,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.