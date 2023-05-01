Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,124 shares of company stock valued at $84,633. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.