Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 9.4 %

NCLH traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 26,717,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

