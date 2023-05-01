Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NVS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.81. 358,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

