Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 960,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,713 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

