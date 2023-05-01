Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Nutanix Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
