nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

nVent Electric Stock Down 4.3 %

NVT stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

