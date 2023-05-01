nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $749.84 million-$764.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.59 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. 204,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

