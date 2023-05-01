O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $31.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.8 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.