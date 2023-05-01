Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0585 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Oasis Network has a market cap of $334.86 million and $18.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.91 or 0.06531372 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06010789 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $20,837,198.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

