Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCDO. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.25) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 560 ($6.99) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.79).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -871.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 380.30 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.36).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.