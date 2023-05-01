Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 9,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 127,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.90 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,738,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

