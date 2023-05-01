ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

