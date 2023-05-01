ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,694.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,140 shares of company stock valued at $419,878 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ON24 by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its position in ON24 by 5.1% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 593,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 195,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,374. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.