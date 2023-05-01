ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13.
ONE Gas Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 337,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
