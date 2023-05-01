ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 337,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.