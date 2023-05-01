O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $920.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $913.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.60 and its 200-day moving average is $830.53. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $922.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.