Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.4291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

