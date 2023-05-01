Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $39.63.
Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.4291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
Further Reading
