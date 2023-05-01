Oxen Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $231,791.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,416.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00307122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00539453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00411296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,901,448 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

