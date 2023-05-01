PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $81.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.36.

PCAR opened at $74.69 on Thursday. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 188,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

