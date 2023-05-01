Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. 110,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

