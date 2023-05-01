Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,275 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.62. 27,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

