Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF comprises 0.7% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned about 3.92% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 1,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

