Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Invests $531,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 254,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 810,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 325,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,266. The company has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -458.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

