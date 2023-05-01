Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 159,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 178,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.