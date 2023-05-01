Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 28,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

