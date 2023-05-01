Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,003 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $363.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

