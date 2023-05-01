Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes $4.54 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,379. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $818.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

