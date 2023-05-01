Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

