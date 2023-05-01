Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$12.34 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8716012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

