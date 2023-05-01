Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

