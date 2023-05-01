Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 25,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. 1,080,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

