Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY23 guidance at $3.25-$3.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 78,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

