Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

