Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $219.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

