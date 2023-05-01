Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

