Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $279.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The firm has a market cap of $689.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

