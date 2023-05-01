Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.