Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.39. 43,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

