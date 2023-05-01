Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL opened at $55.46 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

