Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Valvoline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

VVV stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

