Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 10,321 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.7% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

