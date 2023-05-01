Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $157.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

