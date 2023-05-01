Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.99 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

