Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PECO opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

