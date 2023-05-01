Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PECO opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
